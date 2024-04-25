Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch requests MHA to issue lookout notice against Anmol Bishnoi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.

In the significant development in the Salman Khan house firing case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has written a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to issue a lookout notice against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol. Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the firing at Salman Khan's house a few hours after the incident through his Facebook profile. Earlier this week, the Mumbai Crime Branch recovered the second gun, used in the firing incident. The gun was recovered from the Tapi River of Surat along with three magazines.

On April 16, Kutch Police arrested the two accused persons and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, a city court sent the two accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident. The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation is still underway

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the shooters, who allegedly fired outside Salman Khan's house, had two guns and they were ordered to fire 10 rounds of bullets. On the morning of April 14, two individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired four gunshots outside the Galaxy Apartments, the residence of the actor. Following the incident, the assailants quickly fled the scene. Surveillance footage revealed that both suspects were wearing caps and carrying backpacks.

For the unversed, Salman's security level was elevated to Y-Plus in 2022 after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

