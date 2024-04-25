'Matter of great pride and happiness..': Randeep Hooda on being honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Randeep Hooda.

Actor Randeep Hooda, who recently garnered applause for his performance in Swatantra Veer Savarkar, was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award during a ceremony at Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagrih in Mumbai. Expressing his happiness on recieving the prestigious award, he said, "It is very special for me that I have been honoured with so many great people. On the biopic of Savarkar ji, the Mangeshkar family and Dina Nath ji, who was his friend, it was a matter of great pride and happiness for me to receive this honour from the family who knew him, recognised him and respected him a lot and it was very special."

More deets about Randeep Hooda's latest offering

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar revolves around one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In the film, Randeep Hooda not only played the titular role but also directed the flick. Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial was released on March 22 in two languages. Hindi and Marathi.

Randeep made a comeback as a solo lead after seven years on the silver screen with the film, which also marked his directorial debut. For the role, he reportedly shed 32 kg. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is still running successfully in cinemas after four weeks of its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk, the film has minted over Rs 23 crore at the box office in 24 days of its theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was also honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. The event, which took place in Mumbai, honoured Big B for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. Singer Usha Mangeshkar, the third eldest of the Mangeshkar siblings, presented the award to Bachchan.

