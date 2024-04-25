AR Rahman gives shoutout to Taylor Swift on release of new album, netizen says 'legend recognises legend'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AR Rahman and Taylor Swift

Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer AR Rahman gave a shoutout to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift success for her recently released studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. On Wednesday, Rahman, who recently delivered the chartbuster album for the Imtiaz Ali directorial Amar Singh Chamkila, took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish the singer. Sharing the album cover, he wrote, "All the best @taylorswift13 for your latest album #THETORTUEDPOETSDEPARTMENT (sic)."

Check out the post:

Soon after Rahman gave a shoutout to Taylor Swift on X, netizens started pouring in their reactions on the post. One user wrote, ''legend recognises legend!'' ''Oscar winning music director from India wishing taylor swift makes my day!,'' worte another.

'The Tortured Poets Department' is the 11th studio album by Swift for which she has worked with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessne. The album was announced by Swift at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024. It became the most streamed album on Spotify in a single day with 300 million streams.

Swift not only claimed the top spot but also secured her position as the most-streamed artiste in a single day on the platform. She created the album while working on her Eras Tour. It is a double album, with the second part, subtitled The Anthology, released two hours after the first. American rapper-singer Post Malone features on the opening track Fortnight, which was released as the lead single.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently entered in the prestigious list of World's Billionaires by Forbes. Her net worth has exceeded a billion-dollar mark, making her the first artist to achieve this milestone solely on the basis of songwriting and performing. As per the portal, her 190 million USD earnings post-tax from her Eras Tours have helped her to get into the three-comma club.

Other industry heavyweights to achieve this milestone include Rihanna, and Jay-Z, who have earned this status via entertainment holdings, fashion brands and alcohol companies, among other ventures.

(With IANS inputs)

