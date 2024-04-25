From Chaleya to Manwa Laage: Arijit Singh's popular tracks picturised on Shah Rukh Khan

Follow us on Image Source : X Arijit Singh turns 37 today, April 25, 2024.

Arijit Singh is without a shadow of a doubt is among the most loved male singers in Hindi cinema. The singer has delivered numerous chartbusters in his career and many of them are picturised on superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Not only this, he is also the recipient of many prestigious awards including a National Film Award and multiple Filmfare Awards. On the occasion of his 37th birthday, let us take a look at some of his popular tracks that were sung for SRK.

Chaleya: The most recent one on the list is from SRK's Jawan. In the song, Shah Rukh Khan is seen romancing Nayanthara and the female voice in Chaleya is sung by Shilpa Rao.

Zaalima: If there is one song which made us fall in love with the singer was Zaalima from the film Raees. The song is picturised on SRK and Mahira Khan and the female voice is given by Harshdeep Kaur.

Manwa Laage: The song is from Farah Khan's directorial Happy New Year. It features SRK romancing Deepika Padukone and also stars Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivaan Shah. Shreya Ghoshal have also lent her voice for the song.

Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari: Another song picturised on SRK and Deepika is from Rohit Shetty's directorial Chennai Express. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while the music is by Vishal and Shekhar.

Hawayein: Voiced by Arijit Singh and penned by Irshad Kamil, Hawayein is one of the most mesmerizing love songs from Jab Harry Met Sejal, released in 2017. In the song, Shah Rukh romances Anushka Sharma.

