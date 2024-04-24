After 'Savarkar', Randeep Hooda opens up on next directorial, says 'I’ll be jumping genres'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randeep Hooda was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen in his directorial project titled Swatantra Veer Savarkar, has now opened up about his next project, which he will his second directorial. The actor shared that he won't confine himself to one theme and will explore various genres. The actor also hinted at his next project as a filmmaker, possibly an action film. When asked about the topics he plans to explore in his next project, Randeep told IANS, "Even as an actor, I have jumped genres and I have jumped roles and characters. So similarly, as a filmmaker, I’ll be jumping genres and topics. Maybe the next one I will be making an action film.''

Randeep made his Bollywood debut in 2001 with Monsoon Wedding. Over his two-decade-long journey in Hindi cinema, the actor has delivered some iconic characters and films, including Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Murder 3, Highway, and Sarbjit. “The industry is not one person or a group of people. It’s different islands trying to do their own thing. As I am one. With a successful return to the big screens after seven years in a disrupter movie that challenges a lot of narratives, the love I have gotten from the audience as an actor and director has reinstated my belief that ultimately it’s the audience that decides the worth of a talent,'' he added.

Talking about how he works hard to impress the audience, he further added, "I’m not the one to crib about what I should have gotten, instead, I believe in working harder to keep winning the audience's love." Randeep made a comeback as a solo lead after seven years on the silver screen with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which also marked his directorial debut. For the role, he reportedly shed 32 kg.

This isn't the first time he underwent a physical transformation for a film. Randeep lost 18 kg for his role in the 2016 film Sarbjit. On social media, the actor has been compared to Hollywood star Christian Bale, known for his extensive transformations for various roles. Responding to this, Randeep said, "Well, he's a great actor, whose work and work ethic I've always admired. To be compared to him is a matter of great satisfaction to me personally, as I have been ploughing on in the same vein as an artiste in an industry that doesn’t encourage or facilitate that kind of approach to one’s work.”

For the unversed, his latest release Swatantra Veer Savarkar also star Ankita Lokhande and is still running successfully in cinemas after four weeks. As per Sacnilk, the film has minted over Rs 23 crore at the box office in 24 days of its theatrical release.

