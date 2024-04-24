Mohanlal invites Shah Rukh Khan for a 'Zinda Banda' session, 'Jawan' star asks 'Your place or mine?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mohanlal's video dancing on 'Zinda Banda' recently went viral.

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal on Tuesday took to X (formerly Twitter) to invite Shah Rukh Khan to groove on 'Zinda Banda' from the blockbuster Jawan over a meal. SRK took to his X account on Tuesday and re-shared a video from an award function where Mohanlal can be seen dancing to the peppy number titled 'Zinda Banda'. Sharing the video, SRK wrote that he was eagerly waiting for dinner with the veteran actor. He wrote, "Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda."

Mohanlal humbly replied to SRK's tweet with these words, "Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words. Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too?"

Seeing one of his favourite actors respond with such warmth, SRK replied, "Done sir. Your place or mine?" In the latest development, Mohanlal asked SRK to come to his place and wrote, ''Would love to host you at mine.''

Mohanlal was seen in a Malayalam epic action drama film titled Malaikottai Vaaliban, which was released in January this year. Apart from Mohanlal, the movie also featured Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait and Katha Nandi among others. The Malayalam star also has Barroz, Kannappa and L2: Empuraan in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has a successful 2023 with three back-to-back blockbusters in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Meanwhile, the superstar has not yet revealed anything about his next release. During a recent media interaction, SRK had said that now he wants to do roles that define his age. Moreover, YRF's Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan are in the pre-production phase.

