Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video: Mumbai's cyber police registers FIR against X user, begins investigation

After Aamir Khan, actor Ranveer Singh became the latest victim of AI-generated deepfake technology. Recently, a video of the actor went viral wherein he can be seen requesting people not to vote for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. After his Deepfake video went viral, Ranveer filed a police complaint against this AI-generated content. Now, in the latest development, Mumbai's cyber cell has registered an FIR against an X user named sujataindia1st for its post made on April 17. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 417, 468, 469, 471 and 66(D).

In the deepfake AI deepfake, which is doing rounds on social media, claimed that the actor has sought votes for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Previously, Ranveer Singh has also spoken about deepfake videos and expressed the same on social media. He wrote, "Deepfake se bacho dostoonn".

The AI-generated video was from the Ganga Ghats of Varanasi wherein Ranveer and Kriti Sanon had visited for Manish Malhotra's fashion show. In the original video, the Simbaa actor was talking about his experiences of visiting Kashi and he also wished to bring his family to the Kashi Vishwanath temple someday.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will soon reprise the role of Simba in Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with his wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer also has Don 3 in his pipeline. Kiara Advani will be seen in the lead role with Ranveer in this film. Apart from this, he will be seen in Aditya Dhar's Shaktimaan. Fans are eagerly waiting for both Ranveer's films.

