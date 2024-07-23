Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 23, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman focussed more on jobs, agriculture, MSMEs in Union Budget 2024
- Big projects for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh announced, Budget rewards NDA allies, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi described it as 'Kursi Bachao Budget'
- Relief for salaried taxpayers in Budget, I-T standard deduction raised, FM revises Income Tax slabs in new tax regime
