Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

On the occasion of World Brain Day, healthcare professionals are emphasising the critical importance of not sacrificing sleep to meet deadlines or spending excessive time on the internet. They recommend a minimum of seven hours of sleep to support optimal brain function, warning that insufficient sleep can lead to serious brain-related issues.

Dr. S Ramesh, Consulting Neurosurgeon at Kamineni Hospitals, highlighted, "Sleep is one of the most important components in the daily routine of an individual. Sleep is important for several brain-related functions, like the communication between neurons/nerve cells. People must be made aware that without proper sleep, the required pathways in the brain to create new memories and new response systems, will get adversely affected."

Adding to this, Dr. Ch Vijay, Consultant Neurologist at KIMS ICON Hospital in Vizag, explained, "It is a known fact that the brain controls the human body and functions and emotions. It is important to know that sleep affects every aspect and every organ in the human body, especially the brain. While good sleep will have a positive impact, irregular sleeping habits could affect almost every type of tissue and system like the brain, the heart, and even the lungs. Many people complain about mood swings, and this has a direct connection with the quality of sleep and its impact on the brain,"

World Brain Day, observed on July 22, is dedicated to promoting brain health. Dr. A Rampapa Rao, Chairman of Ucchvas Transitional Care, pointed out, "I understand the biggest risk for a healthy brain is 'Hypertension' apart from other etiological factors and in itself is a manifestation of altered lifestyle mainly being deprivation of optimum number of daily sleep hours in young and middle years of life."

"I appeal to everyone to take measures and focus on getting at least seven hours of qualitative sleep daily irrespective of the occupation they are engaged in. We strongly believe that a healthy sleeping habit is the single most significant factor in maintaining a healthy brain and its optimum functioning," he added.

The World Federation of Neurology, founded on July 22, 1957, designated this day as World Brain Day in 2013, following a proposal from its Public Awareness & Advocacy Committee. This year’s theme, 'Brain Health and Prevention,' underscores the mission to proactively assess and address neurological diseases, emphasising the importance of early detection and effective management of brain-related ailments.

Ensuring adequate sleep is a foundational step toward protecting brain health and preventing neurological disorders, reinforcing the message that a good night's sleep is not a luxury but a necessity.

