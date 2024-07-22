World Brain Day 2024: Five common conditions that can permanently damage brain functions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Common conditions that can permanently damage brain functions.

On July 22nd, 2024, we are observing World Brain Day with a focus on raising awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy brain. Our brain is one of the most vital organs in our body, responsible for controlling our thoughts, movements, and actions. However, several conditions can permanently damage brain functions and have a significant impact on our quality of life. In this article, we will discuss five common conditions that can lead to permanent brain damage.

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

Traumatic brain injury occurs when the head suffers a severe blow or jolt, causing the brain to move rapidly back and forth inside the skull. This movement can cause the brain to hit against the hard skull, leading to bruising, bleeding, and nerve damage. TBI can range from mild (concussion) to severe (coma or death) and can have long-lasting effects on brain function. It can also increase the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's or Alzheimer's later in life.

Stroke

A stroke occurs when there is a disruption in blood flow to the brain, either due to a blockage or bleeding in the brain. Without oxygen-rich blood, brain cells begin to die within minutes, leading to permanent brain damage. The effects of a stroke depend on which part of the brain is affected and how long the brain is without oxygen.

Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that leads to memory loss, confusion, and changes in behaviour and thinking skills. It is the most common cause of dementia, affecting millions of people worldwide. The exact cause of Alzheimer's is still unknown, but it is believed to be a combination of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors.

As the disease progresses, it damages brain cells and connections, leading to a decline in cognitive abilities. This damage is irreversible and can eventually lead to complete dependence on others for daily tasks. While there is no cure for Alzheimer's, early diagnosis and treatment can help slow down its progression and improve quality of life.

Epilepsy

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures. These seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain, leading to sudden changes in behaviour, sensations, or consciousness. Seizures can vary in severity and duration and can cause permanent brain damage if left untreated or uncontrolled.

Brain Tumors

A brain tumour is an abnormal growth of cells in the brain that can damage surrounding tissues and interfere with brain function. Depending on the location and size of the tumour, it can cause symptoms such as headaches, seizures, difficulty with speech and movement, and changes in mood or behaviour. If left untreated, a brain tumour can compress vital structures in the brain, leading to permanent damage.

