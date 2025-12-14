Live Lionel Messi India Goat Tour 2025 Day 2: Argentine legend arrives in Mumbai to continue India tour Lionel Messi India Goat Tour 2025 Day 2: The 38-year-old Argentine forward continues his GOAT India tour by arriving in Mumbai. Today he will participate in a celebrity football game, and will also be part of a fashion show for charity as well.

Mumbai: Lionel Messi India Goat Tour 2025 Day 2: Messi continues his GOAT India tour by coming to Mumbai on December 14. The star forward has arrived at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, and will soon start the celebrations as he continues his tour.

Live updates :Lionel Messi India Goat Tour 2025 Day 2: Argentine legend arrives in Mumbai to continue India tour Auto Refresh Refresh Welcome! Welcome to our coverage of day 2 of the ongoing Lionel Messi GOAT India tour! The star forward will be in Mumbai today where he will interact with various celebrities as he continues his brilliant tour.