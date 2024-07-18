What is Glioblastoma? Know symptoms, risk factors and treatment for this type of cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the symptoms, risk factors and treatment for Glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma is a rapidly spreading cancer that originates in the brain or spinal cord, beginning with astrocytes, the cells supporting nerve cells. This aggressive cancer, accounting for over 50% of all malignant brain tumours in adults, can severely impact healthy tissues and spread to other brain areas. Raising awareness about glioblastoma is essential for early identification and potentially saving lives.

Causes of Glioblastoma

The exact causes of glioblastoma remain largely unknown. It develops when brain or spinal cord cells undergo DNA changes, often referred to as mutations. These alterations prompt cancer cells to reproduce quickly, forming a tumour that can press on surrounding nerves and brain sections, causing symptoms and further complications.

Symptoms of Glioblastoma

When we asked Dr BSV Raju, Senior Consultant Neuro & Spine Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad about the symptoms of Glioblastoma, he said that the symptoms appear rapidly due to the tumour’s pressure on the brain. Key symptoms include double or blurred vision, headaches, appetite loss, memory issues, mood and personality changes, muscle weakness or balance issues, nausea, vomiting, seizures, speech difficulties, and changes in sensation such as numbness or tingling.

Risk factors of Glioblastoma

Several risk factors are associated with glioblastoma. It is more common in older adults, though it can occur at any age. Exposure to ionizing radiation, such as microwaves, increases the risk, as do inherited cancer risk syndromes, detectable through genetic testing.

Treatment for Glioblastoma

Currently, there is no known cure for glioblastoma. Treatment focuses on reducing symptoms by removing or shrinking the tumour. Initial treatment often involves a craniotomy to remove the tumour, followed by radiation and chemotherapy. When surgery isn't an option, radiation and chemotherapy help manage the tumour. Additional treatments include intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), stereotactic radiosurgery, targeted therapy, and tumour treatment fields (TTF).

Early detection is crucial for the best chance of successful treatment. Understanding the risk factors and symptoms enables timely medical intervention. Glioblastoma Awareness Day observed on the third Wednesday of July, underscores the importance of spreading knowledge about this disease. This year, let's unite to raise awareness, advocate for increased research funding, and support organizations dedicated to finding a cure.

