Ethiopia Horror: Powerful landslide kills 157, families wiped out, children seen hugging corpses | VIDEO

The death toll from two landslides in southern Ethiopia has risen sharply to 157 and the number could increase further. A landslide buried people in the Gofa zone in Southern Ethiopia's regional state, and then a second one engulfed others who had gathered to help others.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Addis Ababa Updated on: July 23, 2024 16:05 IST
Ethiopia mudslides
Image Source : AP Ethiopia mudslides

Addis Ababa: At least 157 people were killed in mudslides in a remote part of Ethiopia that has been hit with heavy rainfall, many of them as they tried to rescue survivors of an earlier mudslide, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Young children and pregnant women were among the victims of the mudslides in the Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of southern Ethiopia, said Dagmawi Ayele, a local administrator.

The death toll rose from 55 late Monday to 157 on Tuesday as search operations continued in the area, said Kassahun Abayneh, head of the Gofa Zone communications office. Gofa Zone is the administrative area where the mudslides occurred.

VIDEO: Death toll from Ethiopian landslides rises to 157

Most of the victims were buried in a mudslide on Monday morning as rescue workers searched the steep terrain for survivors of another mudslide the previous day. At least five people have been pulled alive from the mud, Ayele said.

Another official in Gofa, Markos Melese, said many people remained unaccounted for among the group that was covered by mud while trying to rescue others. "We are still searching for the missing," said Melese, director of the disaster response agency in Gofa Zone. "There are children who are hugging corpses, having lost their entire family, including mother, father, brother and sister, due to the accident," he said.

Landslides are common during Ethiopia's rainy season, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.

(With inputs from agency)

