Updated on: July 23, 2024 17:44 IST

Union Budget 2024: Tax Slab Revised Under New Tax Regime | Nirmala Sitharaman

When presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant changes in personal income tax rates for the fiscal year 2024-25 to reduce the tax burden on the public.