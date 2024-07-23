President Murmu serves 'dahi-cheeni' to Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Budget 2024 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI President Murmu serves dahi cheeni to Nirmala Sitharaman

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday (July 23) fed 'dahi-cheeni' to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the presentation of Budget 2024. Sitharaman arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the President before moving to the Parliament. The Budget will be presented at 11 am.

Sitharaman, who became India's first full-time woman Finance Minister in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a decisive second term, has consistently delivered the Union Budget each year since her appointment.



Click Here to Get Budget 2024 Live Updates

As the Union Budget encompasses various sectors, from agriculture and infrastructure to education and healthcare, it is expected to provide insights into the government's priorities and initiatives. It will be the first budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month. The presentation will also shed light on the government's plans to tackle inflation, enhance employment, and drive sustainable development. Notably, the economic survey presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Sithraman says in the medium term Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent.

ALSO READ | Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament, to present budget at 11 am in Lok Sabha