Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman set to make history with 7th consecutive budget today

The Union Finance Minister will also lay on the table, under subsection (1) of Section 3 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of the following papers:



(i) Medium-term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement

(ii) Macro-Economic Framework Statement.

Sitharaman will further lay on the table, statements (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature).