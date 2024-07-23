Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman set to make history with 7th consecutive budget today

Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to make history as she prepares to present her seventh consecutive Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 today. Sitharaman, who became India's first full-time woman Finance Minister in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a decisive second term, has consistently delivered the Union Budget each year since her appointment. Sitharaman, who became India's first full-time woman Finance Minister in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a decisive second term, has consistently delivered the Union Budget each year since her appointment. As the Union Budget encompasses various sectors, from agriculture and infrastructure to education and healthcare, it is expected to provide insights into the government's priorities and initiatives. It will be the first budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month. The presentation will also shed light on the government's plans to tackle inflation, enhance employment, and drive sustainable development. Notably, the economic survey presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Sithraman says in the medium term Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent.