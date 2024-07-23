Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Business
  4. Budget
  5. Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman set to make history with 7th consecutive budget today
Live now

Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman set to make history with 7th consecutive budget today

Budget 2024: The presentation of the Union Budget will be a defining moment, setting the economic tone for the year ahead and influencing the financial decisions of businesses, investors, and citizens alike. It will be the first Budget by the Modi 3.0 government since it was re-elected last month.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 7:28 IST
Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Follow Live Updates here
Image Source : INDIA TV Union Budget 2024 LIVE: Follow Live Updates here

Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to make history as she prepares to present her seventh consecutive Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 today. Sitharaman, who became India's first full-time woman Finance Minister in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a decisive second term, has consistently delivered the Union Budget each year since her appointment. Sitharaman, who became India's first full-time woman Finance Minister in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a decisive second term, has consistently delivered the Union Budget each year since her appointment. As the Union Budget encompasses various sectors, from agriculture and infrastructure to education and healthcare, it is expected to provide insights into the government's priorities and initiatives. It will be the first budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month. The presentation will also shed light on the government's plans to tackle inflation, enhance employment, and drive sustainable development. Notably, the economic survey presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Sithraman says in the medium term Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent.

Follow the blog for latest updates on budget

Live updates :Union Budget 2024

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jul 23, 2024 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Budget 2024: Experts urge govt to remove 18 per cent GST on mental health services

    The government must remove or limit the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on mental health services, and allocate resources strategically to help India become a mentally resilient society, experts said. Mental health is a key area of concern that can have a significant impact on the productivity and economy of the country. “Mental health issues are highly prevalent, yet are poorly managed and are affecting a significant number of our population. In the upcoming Budget, we urge the government to remove or reduce the 18 per cent GST on mental health services,” Jyoti Kapoor, Founder & Director of Manasthali Wellness, told the media. 

  • Jul 23, 2024 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Union Budget: What is Halwa Ceremony?

    According to the Indian parliamentary tradition, every year the Finance Minister of the country reads out the budget documents and presents them before the House. This budget document is printed in two languages (Hindi and English).

  • Jul 23, 2024 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Health sector allocation expected to increase in Union Budget

    In today's budget presentation, there is a strong indication that the allocation for the health sector will see a significant increase. Adequate provisions are expected to be made for the National Health Mission (NHM), the National Health Authority (NHA), and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The National Health Mission, which aims to provide accessible, affordable, and quality health services to all, especially to the vulnerable and underserved sections of the population, is likely to benefit from this increased allocation. Enhanced funding for NHM could lead to better implementation of health programs, increased outreach, and improved health outcomes.

  • Jul 23, 2024 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Budget 2024: What has been focus of high capital expenditure?

    In a strategic move to boost economic growth, the government has undertaken broad-based capital expenditure (capex) in key sectors such as road transport and highways, railways, defence services, and telecommunications. This extensive spending aims to alleviate logistical bottlenecks and expand productive capacities, providing sustained impetus to growth. Furthermore, government capex has begun to attract private investment, creating a favourable environment for economic expansion. As highlighted earlier, this crowding-in effect is a crucial development in the current economic landscape. In addition to direct investments, the government continues to disburse grants-in-aid for the creation of capital assets to states. This initiative incentivizes states to increase their productive spending, further amplifying the overall impact on national growth and development.

  • Jul 23, 2024 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Key fiscal statements and J-K Budget to be tabled today

    The Union Finance Minister will also lay on the table, under subsection (1) of Section 3 of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of the following papers:
     
    (i) Medium-term Fiscal Policy cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement
     (ii) Macro-Economic Framework Statement.

    Sitharaman will further lay on the table, statements (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature).

  • Jul 23, 2024 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Budget statement to be presented in Rajya Sabha

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay on the table, a statement (in English and Hindi) of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the government, for the year 2024–25 in the Rajya Sabha. She will table the budget one hour after the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha.

  • Jul 23, 2024 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Economists anticipate Social Security Schemes in budget

    Economists predict that the general budget may include significant announcements related to social security schemes such as the 'New Pension System' and 'Ayushman Bharat'. However, there is little hope for any substantial relief in terms of income tax. The New Pension System, which aims to provide financial security to citizens post-retirement, might see enhancements or new features that could benefit millions of employees in both the public and private sectors. This move is expected to bolster the government's commitment to ensuring a secure future for its aging population.

  • Jul 23, 2024 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    It will be significant budget for Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this year's budget will be a significant budget for the 'Amrit Kaal.' "The five-year opportunity we have received, this budget will determine the direction of those five years," he added. 

  • Jul 23, 2024 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    What is Union Budget?

    The Union Budget is the annual financial statement presented by the Government of India. It details the government's estimated revenue and expenditure for the upcoming financial year, which usually runs from April 1 to March 31 of the following year. The Union Budget is a crucial instrument for the government to manage the economy, allocate resources, and implement policies aimed at promoting growth, reducing poverty, and ensuring fiscal stability.

  • Jul 23, 2024 6:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Lok Sabha allocates 20 hours for Budget discussion

    The Lok Sabha's business advisory committee has allocated 20 hours to discuss the Union budget and issues related to the ministries of railways, education, health, MSME, and food processing. Opposition members have requested discussions on various issues, while the debate on demands for grants will cover related matters.

     

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Budget Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Budget News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement