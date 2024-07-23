'I'm watching you kid, I love you': When Biden calls Kamala Harris during live campaign | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington

Wellington: As US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to staff at the Democratic campaign headquarters on Monday, President Joe Biden told her "I love you" via teleconference at the event. Biden called into the event by phone, telling attendees he was unable to appear in person as he continues to recover from COVID-19. "It is so good to hear our president's voice. Joe, I know you're still on the call, and we've been talking every day. You probably, you guys heard it from Doug's (Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband) voice, we love Joe and Jill, we really do. They truly are like family to us. And everybody here does..." said Harris during the event.

The president vowed to campaign for Harris and urged his campaign staff to fully embrace her as his hand-picked successor to be the Democratic presidential nominee. "You're not going anywhere, Joe," Harris said to Biden, laughing and saying "I love you, Joe", in return, before continuing her speech.

The vice president previewed the themes that will be prominent in her campaign against Donald Trump on Monday during a stop at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, contrasting her time as a prosecutor with Trump's felony convictions - “I know Donald Trump's type,” she said - and casting herself as a defender of economic opportunity and abortion access.

“This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights," she said in a statement responding to the AP delegate tally. “I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.”

“I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people," she added. By Monday night, Harris had the support of well more than the 1,976 delegates she'll need to win on a first ballot.

