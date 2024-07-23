Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic rings put up on Eiffel Tower ahead of Paris 2024 Games
Paris Olympics 2024: Tony Estanguet says Paris 2024 needs a balance between security and celebration
Paris Olympics 2024: Paris plans progress as Olympic opening ceremony rehearsal held on River Seine
NEET-UG: Supreme Court says there will be no retest, not enough evidence to prove systematic leak
Union Budget 2024: 'Simplified taxation, revenue mobilisation in focus,' says Nirmala Sitharaman
'Not justified': What did Supreme Court say on NEET-UG exam retest? Details
Nitish Kumar reacts to Union Budget 2024 amid 'special status' demands for Bihar | Watch
Budget 2024: 'Can't say if there will be a sunset', says Nirmala Sitharaman on old tax regime
'Major fire that erupted on merchant ship off Karnataka coast doused', says Indian Coast Guard
TS LAWCET 2024 counselling: Registration process to begin from THIS date! details here
Olympics 2024: What's Breaking? Discover the new Olympic sports that moves to DJ's beat
Union Budget 2024 Key Highlights: Rs 2.66 Lakh Crore Allocated for Rural Development
Union Budget 2024: FM unveils PM's employment package and education funding
Union Budget 2024: Over ₹3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women, girls, says Sitharama
Union Budget 2024: Tax Slab Revised Under New Tax Regime | Nirmala Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi terms Union Budget as 'Kursi Bachao', says it is copy and paste of Congress manifesto
NEET-UG: Supreme Court rules out cancellation of controversy-ridden exam
President Murmu serves 'dahi-cheeni' to Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Budget 2024 | WATCH
Union Cabinet headed by PM Modi approves Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
PM Modi hails Union Budget 2024: 'We have to make entrepreneurs in every town, village, house'
Budget 2024: Sitharaman allocates Rs 3 lakh crore for women and girls development schemes
Chandrababu Naidu's first reaction on Budget 2024 after Centre's 'special allocations' for Andhra
'I'm watching you kid, I love you': When Biden calls Kamala Harris during live campaign | VIDEO
Ethiopia Horror: Powerful landslide kills 157, families wiped out, children seen hugging corpses
Canada: Hindu temple vandalised, defaced with 'anti-India' graffiti; religious bodies 'outraged'
'My son is dead, killed by woke mind virus', says Elon Musk | What does it mean?
Kamala Harris wins enough delegates to secure Democratic presidential nomination, to take on Trump
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut praises Union Budget 2024, calls it 'wholesome'
Sonakshi Sinha has given us so much love and respect, says Zaheer Iqbal's mother
Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone's fire sequence draws parallel with Padmaavat jauhar scene
'Fire' song from 'Kanguva' gets released on Suriya's birthday | WATCH
'Game is on': Akshay Kumar confirms 'Khel Khel Mein' release date, film to clash with 'Stree 2'
IND-W vs NEP-W Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live score: India face Nepal with semis spots on line
OVI vs BPH Pitch Report: How will surface at Kennington Oval in London play for The Hundred 2024?
Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur gain big in ICC rankings after exploits in Women's Asia Cup 2024
Rajasthan Royals likely to rope in Rahul Dravid as head coach ahead of IPL 2025: Report
The Hundred 2024 Live: When and where to watch England's 100-ball competition on TV and streaming?
What is Karnataka’s Job Reservation Bill in private sector for Kannadigas? EXPLAINED
Puja Khedkar controversy: A look at rules governing IAS officers and trainees | EXPLAINED
Five states yet to sign MoU on PM-SHRI scheme: Know its key features and other details
PTI's own version of 'Qudrat ka Nizam': Why Pakistan govt wants to ban Imran Khan's party? EXPLAINED
Govt reconstitutes NITI Aayog under PM Modi's chairmanship | What are its role and functions?
Horoscope Today, July 23: Good day for Taurus property dealers; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, July 22: Property decisions in favour of Libras; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, July 21: Cancer to participate in social activities; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, July 20: Aquarius to buy property; know about other zodiac signs
Weekly Horoscope (July 22-July 28): Possibility of new romance for Virgos; know about your sign
Budget 2024: 'Can't say if there will be a sunset', says Nirmala Sitharaman on old tax regime
Nifty closes below 24,500, Sensex nears 80,400 amid volatile trade on Budget Day
Budget 2024: How the new tax regime announced by Sitharaman will impact taxpayers?
Is nonstick pan making you sick? Be aware of causes, symptoms, and ways to protect from 'Teflon Flu'
Do you often consume frozen food? Know how it is harmful to your health
Budget 2024: Proposal to exempt three more medicines from customs duty to aid cancer patients
Smell of stress from humans could affect dog's emotions, study finds
Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors