Why is Harmanpreet Kaur not playing in India vs Nepal Women's Asia Cup clash? Smriti Mandhana reveals reason

India women are facing Nepal women in their third and final league stage game of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. The Women in Blue are undefeated in the tournament and are looking for a hat-trick of wins. Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is not playing for the defending champions in their clash against Nepal.

India's stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana came out for the toss and confirmed that their regular skipper will be missing this clash. Kaur was off the field in India's previous game against UAE at the latter stage of the second innings when India were bowling. However, she said had said after that game that she was fine.

Mandhana has revealed that Harmanpreet has been rested for the clash against Nepal as is Pooja Vastrakar. S Sajana and Arundhati Reddy have in place of the two rested Indians.

"We'd like to bat first today. In the last few years, T20 cricket has changed. It's a collective effort, we've looked to take on whatever is in our range. The outfields are quick, the tracks are flat, and sometimes even 200 isn't enough. We'll look to trust our process and look to bat. 180 will be great, it's about playing one ball at a time. Harman and Pooja are resting," Mandhana had said at the toss.

"We are ready for both. We have some youngsters who are keen to get into the contest. We are ready for every challenge, we look to give our 100%. We have two changes," Nepal skipper Indu Barma said at the toss.

India have more than feet inside the semifinals but are still not assured of a last-four place. If they win, they are in but if they lose, then also the defending champions could reach the semis, depending they don't lose big.

India will be knocked out of the tournament if Nepal manages to score whatever target the Women in Blue put in just 10 overs.

Playing XIs of the two teams:

Nepal Women (Playing XI): Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Dolly Bhatta, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Kajal Shrestha(w), Sabnam Rai, Bindu Rawal

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Radha Yadav, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy