Is Taylor Swift playing Lady Deadpool in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'? Ryan Reynolds finally breaks silence

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the highly-anticipated superhero flicks of 2024. After the trailer of the film was unveiled by its makers, fans began speculating that the Lady Deadpool in the film is played by singer Taylor Swift. Now, Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the franchise has come forward to put an end to such speculations surrounding Taylor Swift's potential cameo in the upcoming film. Speaking to E! News, Ryan clarified, ''I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor, because she's out friend, that is not in the film.''

The actor's statement aims to quash persistent rumours among Swift's fanbase, known as Swifties, who have speculated about her involvement due to her close friendship with Reynolds. Despite ruling out a cameo for Swift in 'Deadpool and Wolverine, Reynolds praised her comedic talents, suggesting she could be a suitable replacement for the Deadpool role if he were to pass it on.

"I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good," Reynolds remarked, adding, "Because that's a superpower that I don't know that she shows everyone too often. She's one of the funniest people I've ever met,'' he said.

The speculation surrounding Swift's potential involvement in the film intensified when Reynolds shared a teaser for 'Deadpool and Wolverine' that drew comparisons to Swift's 'Evermore' album cover. Additionally, Swift's 'All Too Well' music video was filmed at Reynolds' and Blake Lively's residence, and Reynolds made an appearance in Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' music video.

Deadpool and Wolverine is releasing in cinemas on July 26, 2024.

