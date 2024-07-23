Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
Union Cabinet headed by PM Modi approves Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister of the country, has presented five full budgets since July 2019 and an interim budget on February 1, 2024. This is the first budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 11:00 IST
Nirmala Sitharam with her team
Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharam with her team

Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the Union Budget ahead of its presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh budget in the Lok Sabha.

On Monday, Prime Minister said the Economic Survey highlighted the prevailing strengths of the economy and identifies areas for further growth and progress as the government "moves towards building a Viksit Bharat".

This is the first budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third term in office. The full Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal (April 2024 to March 2025) will be her seventh straight. She will better Desai's record, who presented consecutive five full budgets and one interim budget between 1959 to 1964. The presentation on July 23 will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected last month.

Many NDA leader hailed the budget. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ahead of Budget said, "The budget will be a journey of resolve to take the country on the path of development and progress. It is our hope that on the basis of this budget, we will move rapidly towards achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' as per the resolve of the Prime Minister."

