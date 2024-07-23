Madhumati to Magadheera, 7 films based on 'punar janam' plot

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB 7 Indian films based on reincarnation storyline

From time to time, films on different subjects are made in Indian cinema. Reincarnation is also a favourite subject of our filmmakers. Many films have been made on this concept in Bollywood and Tollywood so far and the audience has also liked these films. Surprising as it sounds, after the sequel, what really is liked by the Indian audiences is the plot of 'punar janam' in our films. Let us know today about those films based on reincarnation, which were liked by the audience.

Madhumati (1958)

Bimal Roy's name is also included among the best directors in the country. He directed the film Madhumati. The film had Dilip Kumar and Vaijayanti Mala in the lead roles. Pran and Johnny Walker were the co-stars of the film. This film is one of the first Bollywood films made on reincarnation. This film also won the National Award for Best Feature Film. Also, this film won many Filmfare Awards.

Karz (1980)

Karz is one of the best films made by director Subhash Ghai. Rishi Kapoor, Simi Grewal and Tina Munim were seen in this film. The story of this film based on reincarnation was successful in touching the hearts of the audience. Along with the film, its songs were also a huge hit. Evergreen songs like Om Shanti Om, Ek Haseena Thi, Darde Dil Darde Jigar, and Main Solah Baras Ki were composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Image Source : IMDBStill from Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun (1995)

Karan Arjun's name is also included in this list. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are counted among the big stars of the Hindi film industry. Both were seen together on the big screen in this film. In this film based on reincarnation, Rakhi Gulzar played the role of the mother of both. The film was produced and directed by Rakesh Roshan. This film proved to be a super hit at the box office.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

This film by Farah Khan was released in the year 2007. Deepika Padukone entered the Hindi film industry with this film by Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. Deepika also received the Filmfare Best Debut Award for this. The story of film is based on the love story of a famous actress in the film industry and a struggling actor, who is reborn and exposes the culprit. This film proved to be a super hit.

1920 (2008)

One of the good horror films in India, 1920 is a supernatural horror film written and directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film features debutant actors Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma as Arjun and Lisa. In the film, not only Lisa but the ghost that possesses her has a reincarnation in the current timeline. Arjun fights for his love and gets the demonic soul out of her. 1920 was loved by the audiences for its authentic taste.

Image Source : IMDBStill from Magadheera

Magadheera (2009)

You might know SS Rajamouli from Baahubali but we know him from Magadheera. We are not the same bro! The 2009 film features Ram Charan Teja and Kajal Aggarwal. In the past life, a royal warrior 'Kala Bhairava' loved princess 'Yuvaraani Mithravindha Devi' but he was separated by Ranadev Billa. All three get reincarnated in the present timeline and this time Harsha is able to fight for Indu and achieve their love. The film was loved by the Tamil audience, its Hindi dubbed version is still appreciated in the North and the film established Rajamouli as a visionary filmmaker.

Raabta (2017)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer Raabta may have flopped at the box office, but the film was appreciated for its plot. Moreover, its superhit songs like 'Ik Vaari', 'Main Tera Boyfriend' and 'Darsal' are still loved. Supporting actor Rajkummar Rao and Jim Sarbh's role in the Raabta took everyone by surprise. In the film, a woman crosses paths with her reincarnated lover from a previous lifetime.

Also Read: 7 films Suriya featured along with his wife Jyotika | Birthday Special