7 films Suriya featured along with his wife Jyotika | Birthday Special

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suriya's 7 films with wife Jyotika | Birthday Special

Saravanan Sivakumar, popularly known as Suriya is an Indian actor working in the South film industry. The actor turns 49 on July 23, 2024. In 1997, he made his acting debut with the film 'Nerukku Ner'. Jyotika, Suriya's wife is also an actress. She has worked alongside the actor in 7 films. Besides being a great actor, he works for society too. Suriya started the Agaram Foundation in 2008 which funds various philanthropic activities.

Suriya and Jyothika's love story

The couple first met on the sets of the Tamil film 'Poovellam Kettuppar' released in 1999. For Jyotika, it was her first time in the Tamil industry. It was a little difficult for her to say Tamil dialogues. Here Suriya did a great job in making sure that Jyotika was comfortable in saying the dialogues. Jyotika's efforts to learn the Tamil language impressed Suriya which made him fall for her.

Today, on the actor's birthday let us have a quick look at those films in which he has worked along with his wife, Jyotika.

1. Poovellam Kettuppar (1999):

Indian director Vasanth's 'Poovellam Kettuppar' was the first film of the actors Suriya and Jyotika together. It was a Tamil language rom-com musical movie, released in August 1999.

2. Uyirile Kalanthathu (2000):

In the year 2000, Suriya and Jyotika came together for their second film. This was a romantic drama movie directed by KR Jaya.

3. Kaakha Kaakha (2003):

Suriya's first blockbuster hit film was director Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Kaakha Kaakha'. It was an action thriller film. The actor's wife Jyotika suggested the director cast him for the lead role. Eventually, he got selected after Menon saw his performance in Nandha.

4. Perazhagan (2004):

This Tamil comedy-drama movie was a remake of the Malayalam film 'Kunjikoonan'. In this, both Suriya and Jyotika played double roles for which they received awards too. Suriya won the award of Filmfare Award for Best Actor- Tamil whereas Jyotika got the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress award.

5. Maayavi (2005):

Maayavi is an Indian Tamil language black comedy movie based on the story of a robber, Balayya who kidnaps Jyotika to teach her a lesson. Whereas, she falls for her after knowing about his real side. Actor Vijayakanth was seen in a cameo role in the film.

6. June R (2006):

Revathy Varmha's directorial 'June R' was the 25th film for Jyotika in her Tamil film career. She played the lead role whereas the actor Suriya made a guest appearance in the movie.

7. Sillunnu Oru Kadhal (2006):

The couple Suriya and Jyotika came together for one more time in 2006. They both appeared in a romantic drama film that was released just three days before their wedding. The movie 'Sillunnu Oru Kadhal' was later on made in the Marathi language too, in the year 2015.

About the couple

Suriya and Jyotika got married to each other on September 11, 2006, in Chennai. Before that they both dated each other for many years. The couple are parents of two children- Diya, their daughter and son Dev.

Suriya's Workfront

The actor will be seen next in his upcoming movie 'Kanguva'. It is a Tamil language fantasy action film. Suriya will star opposite the Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Siva has directed the film.

