Sonakshi Sinha has given us so much love and respect, says Zaheer Iqbal's mother

Bollywood's lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot last month in the presence of their loved ones in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was followed by a star-studded reception. In a recent interview with Galatta India, the newlyweds were surprised after an audio clip of Zaheer's parents was played. Zaheer's mother said, ''Hey Sona (Sonakshi)! Just wanted to tell you how happy and blessed we are to have you as our daughter now. Seeing you and Zaheer so happy together makes us feel that you are truly meant to be. You have a heart of 'asli sona (real gold)' only. You have given us so much love and respect; and I cannot think of anyone better for Zaheer.'' ''God bless both of you all, love you, take care, be happy always,'' Zaheer's father added.

In the same interview, Zaheer was asked about his plans for a low-key wedding. He said, ''I wanted to elope.... just bounce to the country and go somewhere, get married, and come back; but I got to know that wedding is not valid in India... like you can't go to Las Vegas and get married, it is not allowed.''

Sonakshi intervened and added, ''So that plan was cancelled; and I always wanted a very intimate wedding. And he (Zaheer) is okay as long as his most important people are there, which is our friends and family that were present at the signing.''

Sonakshi-Zaheer's wedding

On June 23, Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in the presence of their family and friends, at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The couple's civil wedding was then followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which was attended by numerous Bollywood personalities.

The duo held a reception which marked the attendance of several celebrities including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, veteran actor Saira Banu and others, who came to wish the couple for their upcoming future. The couple have also worked together in a film titled Double XL.

