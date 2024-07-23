Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
IND-W vs NEP-W Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live score: Harmanpreet Kaur misses out, India opt to bat

IND-W vs NEP-W Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live score: Harmanpreet Kaur's India are looking to seal their semifinal spot as they lock horns against a dreaming Nepal team at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. The Women in Blue are aiming for a hat trick of wins. Follow for the updates.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 18:34 IST
IND W vs NEP W Women's Asia Cup 2024 live match
Image Source : INDIA TV India Women vs Nepal Women live.

IND-W vs NEP-W Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live score: India Women vs Nepal Women latest updates, scorecard, live telecast

IND-W vs NEP-W Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India take on Indu Barma's Nepal in their third and final group stage match of Women's Asia Cup 2024. Both the teams are still in hunt for a place in the semifinals but India are the favourites, considering their strength and also their huge NRR.

The Women in Blue have already won two games in the league phase and are looking for a hat-trick of wins, which will also confirm their place in the semis. The Defending Champions are in red-hot form and a dreaming Nepal team would need to play some extra-ordinary cricket to stun the Harmanpreet-led team. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND-W vs NEP-W Women's Asia Cup 2024 Latest Updates

  • Jul 23, 2024 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NEP-W Asia Cup match: India opt to bat!

    India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. No Harmanpreet Kaur today, Smriti Mandhana is leading the team today.

  • Jul 23, 2024 5:55 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NEP-W Asia Cup match: Pakistan's huge win over UAE

    A little ago, Pakistan defeated UAE by a huge margin of 10 wickets. They have become the first team to win a T20 Women's Asia Cup match by 10 wickets. The Women in Green have almost secured their place in the semis, unless Nepal stun India by some margin.

  • Jul 23, 2024 5:45 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NEP-W Asia Cup match: Nepal's run so far!

    Nepal created history in their first match of the tournament. They registered their first win in the Women's Asia Cup when they defeated UAE by 6 wickets on July 19. They were handed a drubbing by Pakistan in their next match but have shown promise in the tournament.

  • Jul 23, 2024 5:33 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NEP-W Asia Cup match: India's run so far!

    India have been highly dominant in the tournament so far, as they usually are. The Women in Blue began their campaign with a thumping 7-wicket win and backed that up with a 78-run drubbing to UAE. They are the defending champions and are playing just like that.

  • Jul 23, 2024 5:21 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND-W vs NEP-W Asia Cup match: Easy placed India look for happy group stage end!

    India have 2 in 2 wins and a huge NRR of +3.298 in Group A. They are all but through to the semis. Then there is Nepal, hanging by a thread, especially after Pakistan's huge 10-wicket win over UAE, a little ago. The toppers would look to keep their winning momentum going and officially confirm their place in the semis against a dreaming Nepal. Follow for the latest updates on this match.

