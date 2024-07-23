IND-W vs NEP-W Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live score: Harmanpreet Kaur misses out, India opt to bat

IND-W vs NEP-W Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live score: India Women vs Nepal Women latest updates, scorecard, live telecastIND-W vs NEP-W Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India take on Indu Barma's Nepal in their third and final group stage match of Women's Asia Cup 2024. Both the teams are still in hunt for a place in the semifinals but India are the favourites, considering their strength and also their huge NRR.
The Women in Blue have already won two games in the league phase and are looking for a hat-trick of wins, which will also confirm their place in the semis. The Defending Champions are in red-hot form and a dreaming Nepal team would need to play some extra-ordinary cricket to stun the Harmanpreet-led team. Follow for the latest updates on the match.