Image Source : PTI Budget 2024: Proposal to exempt three more medicines from customs duty to aid cancer patients

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. The FM made significant announcements regarding cancer treatment and support for cancer patients.

While announcing the budget, Nirmala Sitharaman stated, "To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to exempt three more medicines from customs duty," highlighting the government’s commitment to reducing the financial burden on those battling the disease.

The Health Minister also detailed changes to the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors used in medical X-ray machines. These adjustments are part of the Phased Manufacturing Program aimed at boosting domestic production capacity.

“I propose changes in the BCD on x-ray tubes & flat panel detectors for use in medical x-ray machines...” FM Nirmala Sitharaman added while addressing the budget speech.

These measures are part of the government's broad plan to enhance the affordability and accessibility of healthcare, while also encouraging local manufacturing and innovation in the medical field.

In Parliament, the establishment of new medical colleges in Bihar was announced. For this year, the Union Health Ministry has received an allocation of Rs 90,658.63 crore, which is a 12.59% increase from the revised estimate of Rs 80,517.62 crore in the 2023-2024 Budget.

During the Interim Budget 2024 in February, Sitharaman revealed that healthcare coverage would be expanded to include ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and helpers under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Additionally, the U-WIN platform for managing immunizations and Mission Indradhanush will be implemented nationwide. Sitharaman also advocated for the vaccination of girls aged 9 to 14 against cervical cancer in India.