Canada: Hindu temple in Edmonton vandalised, defaced with 'anti-India' graffiti; religious bodies 'outraged'

Edmonton: In yet another attack, the BAPS Hindu Temple in Edmonton was vandalised and defaced with hateful and 'anti-India' graffiti threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya. There have been a series of attacks on Hindu temples in Canada, previously attributed to pro-Khalistani groups, that threaten to further strain the frosty relations between India and Canada.

Taking to X, Arya mentioned the role of Khalistani elements in attacking Hindu temples. "The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia and other places in Canada are being vandalized with hateful graffiti... As I have always been saying, Khalistani extremists seem to get away with ease with their public rhetoric of hate and violence," he said.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance. Last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor suffered defacement with anti-India graffiti, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials. Similar incidents have been reported in Mississauga and Brampton.

Religious bodies condemn vandalism

Arya, a Liberal member of Parliament known for his outspoken views against Khalistani groups threatening Hindu-Canadians had earlier urged his fellow politicians to condemn Khalistani supporters after the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump. After the recent incident, he called on law enforcement to take the issue seriously before "these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu-Canadians."

The Indian Consulate in Vancouver also strongly condemned the incident, saying that it had requested the Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Canada also strongly denounced Hinduphobic graffiti and vandalism at the BAPS Temple. "We urge all levels of Government in Canada to act decisively against the growing extremist ideology propelling hate against peace-loving Hindu community in our country," the organisation said on X.

The incident was also condemned by the Hindu American Foundation. "We are outraged by this latest incident that mirrors several previous attacks—many blamed on pro-Khalistan activists. Canadian authorities @RCMPAlberta @csiscanada must immediately investigate this vandalism of another Hindu temple & implied threat to a sitting MP, and remain vigilant as the upcoming “Khalistan referendum” in Calgary sponsored by Sikhs for Justice carries the potential of more strife in the region," it said.

India's appeal to countries

Repeated incidents have prompted renewed discussions on bolstering security measures around Hindu temples and enhancing efforts to combat extremist propaganda. Multiple reports have highlighted the growing concerns over Khalistani supporters operating within Canada, who have vandalised several Hindu temples in the country.

India has been asking its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US to not give space to "extremist Khalistani ideology". It is also important to mention that Khalistan supporters have increased their anti-India activities after the death of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

