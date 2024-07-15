Justin Trudeau's 'Punjabi singer' remark on Diljit Dosanjh sparks row, BJP hits out at Canada PM

Follow us on Image Source : JUSTIN TRUDEAU'S X Justin Trudeau met Diljit Dosanjh on Sunday

Amar Singh Chamkila actor Diljit Dosanjh has been having the time of his life right now. After giving the performance of in life his career in Imtiaz Ali's directorial, now the actor-singer has been doing back-to-back concerts in all corners of the world. Diljit is in Canada these days for his next performance and that is when he met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Moreover, Justin took to his X account to share about his meeting with the singer.

Justin Trudeau's post for Diljit Dosanjh

Trudeau shared a photo with Diljit Dosanjh where both can be seen engrossed in a conversation. "Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a superpower," read his caption.

Diljit was also quick to repost Trudeau's post and wrote, "Oh WAHEGURU Thank You So Much Sir.. it was an Honor to Have You. Regards." He also shared another post writing, "Diversity is Canada's strength. Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!"

Watch the post here:

However, this has not gone well with social media users as well as BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Trudeau mentioning Diljit Dosanjh as a 'Punjabi singer' and not as an Indian singer has not been appreciated. Sirsa took to his X account and wrote, 'Let me correct this, Mr Prime Minister- where one guy from INDIA can make history and sell out stadiums. Your gesture of lauding a fantastic artist like @diljitdosanjh has been totally overshadowed by your deliberate mischief through wordplay.'

For those who don't know, following Trudeau's claim that India was involved in the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, and New Delhi's subsequent claims that the North American nation was giving safe haven to Khalistani terrorists, ties between India and Canada have become strained.

