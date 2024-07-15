Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's unseen picture from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding grabs attention

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's unseen picture from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant finally took place at Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai on July 12, 2024. The wedding witnessed the attendance of well-known personalities from the entertainment industry. Among these were Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The Soon to be parents, haven't posted a picture of them with Deepika's baby bump since the pregnancy announcement. Moreover, their fans have not been eagerly waiting for a formal photo but are also expecting a maternity photoshoot from the star couple. However, none of those wishes were granted but now an unseen picture of the couple has gone viral on the internet, that did suffice the cause. Ranveer and Deepika are seen posing together at the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika.

Let us tell you that where almost every couple appeared tpogether on the red carpet, DP and her husband made different enterance, as Ranveer attended every ceremony, Deepika on the other hand, attended just the wedding and Ashirvad Puja. But now finally we have a picture of the two, and they are looking absolutely regal.

DP Ranveer's photo impresses internet

In the unseen photo, Ranveer Singh can be seen dressed in a black outfit from head to toe, an outfit that is been designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The actor's outfit has a velvet bandh gala along with the Mughal zari embroidery work done on its collar in bronze colour. On the other hand, Deepika was dressed up in a traditional outfit, designed by Torani. She kept her look simple with sindoor and her hair tied in a neat bun. Both of them in the picture are gazing at each other with love and smiles on their faces. Ranveer's one hand is on her wife Deepika's baby bump, showing his love and excitement for the baby.

Ranveer and Deepika are ecpecting a 'September Baby'

The couple on February 29, announced the pregnancy through social media and shared the good news with everyone. Announcing about the pregnancy, the couple also informed the fans they are expecting their first baby in September, this year. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018 after dating for 6 years.

On the work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. It was a mythology-inspired sci-fi film which is doing amazingly well at the box office. On the other handm Ranveer was last seen in Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani, also featuring Alia Bhatt. The film was directed by Karan Johar.

Deepika and Ranveer will now be seen together in Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial Singham Again. The cast also includes Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Also, Ranveer Singh has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 in the pipeline alongside Kiara Advani.