Is Samosa, Chai 'Sarfira' makers last hope to bring people to theatres? New offer shocks internet users

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's new film 'Sarfira' was released on July 12. Despite being a good film, it recorded the lowest opening day for Akshay. It is significant to note that Sarfira faced a box office clash with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 at a time when Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD was already dominating the box office. In such a crowded filmy time, audiences are not showing interest in watching Sarfira. Seems like it is now a desperate situation for makers that a multiplex chain had to come up with an offer to attract audiences to the theatres.

A chai-samosa offer for Sarfira fans

The famous multiplex chain Inox PVR has announced a strange offer for the audience of Sarfira. People who go to watch this film in theatres will get a cup of tea and two free samosas with valid tickets. The offer is not just this, but the merchandise of the film will also be available for free with the order.

It is clear from this offer that an attempt is being made to improve the poor performance of Sarfira at the box office. Talking about its box office collection, the film collected only Rs 2.50 crore on the first day. On the second day, a slight improvement was seen in the collection and the film earned Rs 4.25 crore and it earned 5.25 crores on day 3. This way the film has earned a total of Rs 12 crore so far.

About the film

Sarfira is the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', a South Indian actor Surya starrer. This film won the National Award. Both these films have been directed by Sudha Kongra. This is also her first Hindi film. This film, which was a hit in the South, is not able to bring North Indian audiences to the theatres.

Along with Akshay Kumar, Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal have also played important roles in Sarfira. Talking about Akshay Kumar, his last film Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan proved to be a flop as well. Now he'll next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

