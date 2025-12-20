Why were Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma dropped from India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026? BCCI reveals Shubman Gill and Jitesh Sharma missed out on making it to India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. The BCCI revealed the reason behind the exclusion of the two players from the World Cup squad.

New Delhi:

India announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 as the Men in Blue look to defend the title that they won in June 2024. The BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the global showpiece with Suryakumar Yadav at the helm.

While Surya leads despite being short of runs, his deputy, Shubman Gill, has been dropped from the squad for the World Cup that begins on February 7. The same squad will also play in the T20I series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Gill missed out on the 15-member squad despite being the vice-captain from the Asia Cup onwards. He is also the ODI and Test captain and was in line to become the T20 captain too, maybe after the T20 World Cup.

Why were Gill and Jitesh dropped from India's World Cup team?

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Gill and Jitesh's exclusion from the 15-member squad. Agarkar stated that the team wanted a wicketkeeper at the top of the order, and owing to the combinations, Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan in the team.

"It's more to do with the combination that we want to play, or what the team management is comfortable with playing," Agarkar said during the press conference after naming India's squad.

"Their thoughts are... who's going to bat at the top? Abhishek, obviously, has done what he has done over the last year. And we felt the keeper at the top at this point gives us a lot more solidity than anywhere else in the team to play different combinations. There are only 15 that we could have picked. Someone has to miss out. It's him. It's not because he's not a good player. Again, Jitesh hasn't done too much wrong. These are the combinations that the team management is looking for."

Jitesh also missed out as he is a finisher wicketkeeping batter, and India needed an opening wicketkeeper, as per Agarkar.

"It's not about Gill's form. We wanted to have a keeper at the top," Suryakumar said on Gill's exclusion.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk)