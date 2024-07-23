OVI vs BPH Pitch Report: How will surface at Kennington Oval in London play for The Hundred 2024 Match 1?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Moeen Ali is the captain of Birmingham Phoenix

The fourth edition of The Hundred is set to commence today and defending champions Oval Invincibles will lock horns against Birmingham Phoenix in the opening game. The newest format of the game has attracted the attention of the world with different set of rules and there is excitement among the fans with top cricketers in England and other countries also taking part.

Moeen Ali is set to lead the Birmingham side with the likes of Liam Livingstone, Tim Southee Sean Abbott in the line-up to boost the side. On the other hand, Sam Billings, a T20 veteran, will lead the hosts and champions of last edition Oval Invincibles with players like Mohammad Amir, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Tom Curran by his side.

Kennington Oval, London Pitch Report

Kennington Oval in London will host the opening game of the tournament. The venue has hosted a total of 21 T20 matches so far with 148 being the average score batting first. With this being the start of the tournament, the surface is expected to be fresh and good for batting. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won batting first - 11

Matches won bowling first - 9

Average 1st inns score - 148

Highest total - 211

Lowest total - 81

Highest score chased - 173

Squads

Birmingham Phoenix Squad for The Hundred 2024: Aneurin Donald, Moeen Ali(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Louis Kimber(w), Rishi Patel, James Fuller, Sean Abbott, Dan Mousley, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Benny Howell, Tom Helm

Oval Invincibles Squad for the Hundred 2024: Dawid Malan, Tom Lammonby, Will Jacks, Sam Billings(w/c), Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adam Zampa, Nathan Sowter, Mohammad Amir, Saqib Mahmood, Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt, Donovan Ferreira, Tawanda Muyeye, Harrison Ward