SC hearing on pleas related to controversy-ridden NEET-UG underway: 'It has social ramifications'

Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
The Supreme Court heard a batch of pleas related to the NEET-UG exam row on Tuesday.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 11:17 IST
Supreme Court, NEET UG
Image Source : ANI Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court began hearing on the batch of pleas related to the controversy-ridden NEET-UG exam and said that it has "social ramifications".

Over the row on NEET-UG Physics question, the top court received report from IIT-D experts, which said that there was only one correct answer and not two. The experts panel clearly opined there was only one correct option which is option four; NTA was correct: SC on NEET-UG physics question.

IIT Delhi has informed SC that its experts in physics opined that only one of the options - "atoms are electrically neutral as they contain equal number of positive and negative charges" - to a question is correct i.e. option no. 4.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "So NTA was correct in its answer key that option 4 was correct".

On Monday, the SC had sought committee’s opinion on the correct answer of a question in the NEET-UG exam. Some students challenged the decision of the NTA to award marks for two options for the question.

More to follow...

