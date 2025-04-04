MS Dhoni likely to lead Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is in contention to lead Chennai Super Kings in the forthcoming game against Delhi Capitals. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is in doubt following a flow in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals.

Legendary captain MS Dhoni is in contention to lead Chennai Super Kings against Delhi Capitals on April 5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting coach Michael Hussey confirmed that captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation is currently in doubt after being hit on the hands by Tushar Deshpande in the previous match against Rajasthan Royals.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today. If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in,” said Hussey during the pre-match press conference.

