Poonch encounter: Soldier, injured in exchange of fire during counter-infiltration operation, dies

In a tragic development, a soldier who got injured in the wee hours of Tuesday during a counter-infiltration operation has succumbed to his bullet injuries. The martyred soldier identified as Lance Naik Subhash Chander was 28 years old and belonged to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Before getting injured Chander killed a terrorist, foiling a major cross-border infiltration bid.

According to the Indian Army, they received intel about the infiltration attempt by the two groups of 3-6 Pakistani terrorists, including from Pakistan's Border Action Team, near their forward post. The terrorists trying to infiltrate started firing after the sound of footsteps. Moreover, the Pak forces from across the border were also firing to provide cover to the terrorists. Meantime, Lance Naik Subhash Chander along with his companions from the army and BSF started firing towards Pak's forward post and hurled grenades over the terrorists.

LN Subhash Chander neutralised terrorist

During the gun battle, Chander managed to kill a terrorist while sustaining fatal injuries. The rest of the terrorists also got injured and fled into PoK. Upon combing Indian soldiers found stains of blood and shoe marks near the drain on LOC. According to available information, two terrorists, who sustained injuries were admitted to a hospital in PoK.

Notably, this was the second attack within 24 hours as the army had thwarted a major terror attack on the Army picket in a remote village of Rajouri on Monday as the terrorists fired at a security post. The terrorists opened fire on an army company in the village of Gunda area of Rajouri district at around 3 am on Monday, and security personnel retaliated.

Following the exchange of fire, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The Indian Army, along with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit of the Romeo Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted a search operation following an attack on a newly established camp. The camp was targeted by terrorists, prompting a joint security operation to locate and neutralise the threat.