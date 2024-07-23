Lenovo Legion Tab launched in India: Price, features and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lenovo Legion Tab

Lenovo, a known tech company has introduced its Legion Tab (tablet) in India, which offers a new option for high-performance tablets for consumers. This device boasts impressive specifications, which makes it ideal for multitasking and gaming.

Lenovo Legion Tab: Details

Display: The new Legion Tab comes equipped with a powerful 8.8-inch LCD, that further features a 2.7K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It further offers a peak brightness of 500 nits, which claims to provide clear visibility even in bright conditions. Processor: The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor RAM: It comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM Internal storage: It has 256GB of storage, which could be expanded further by up to 1TB- making it suitable for heavy tasks and extensive media storage. Camera: Legion Tab comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter. The device supports Dolby Atmos, which claims to deliver sound quality for an immersive audio experience. Battery: Backed by a 6550mAh battery, that claims to deliver longer battery life. It further comes with a fast charging 45W charger- enabling the device to recharge the device faster and continue with its tasks.

Pricing and discount offers

Lenovo Legion Tab is priced at Rs 34,999 and it is registered on Flipkart, during the GOAT sale. The device is available in a sleek Storm Gray colour. The company has been offering an instant discount of Rs 6,000- bringing the price down to Rs 28,999.

