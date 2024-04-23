Shah Rukh Khan to again play 'Don' in Suhana Khan starrer 'King' | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan to again play Don in Suhana Khan's King

Shah Rukh Khan is mounting his daughter Suhana Khan's first theatrical film King on a big level. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand is working on the action of the film while Sujoy Ghosh will direct it On the other hand, Shah Rukh himself is also involved in the entire process. ‘King’ is being made under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment. A few days ago news came that SRK has invested Rs 200 crore in the film. Now an update has come regarding his character in this film.

SRK to play Don again!

According to the news of Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan will once again be seen playing the role of a don in the film. The title of the film has been kept as 'King' because the superstar's character is said to be the 'king of underworld'. Earlier it was being told that this would be the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Leon: The Professional. But the makers have not confirmed this news yet. Sources quoted in the report that ‘King’ is Shah Rukh's passion project. "Along with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh, even the superstar is working hard on every aspect of the film. Together, these three have created a cool, swag character of SRK for King," revealed the source.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana are undergoing intense training for King

Earlier there were reports regarding 'King' that this film has been shelved. But this was not the case. A lot of time has been given to the pre-production of the film. After that, the shooting of the film will start in September 2024. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana are also doing intense training for the action of the film. The makers plan to release the film by the end of 2025.

