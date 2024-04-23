Vicky Kaushal's look from Chhaava leaked! actor spotted in avatar of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Follow us on Image Source : X Vicky Kaushal's look from Chhaava leaked

After the release of Sam Bahadur, fans have high expectations from Vicky Kaushal's upcoming historical drama 'Chhaava: The Great Warrior'. In this film directed by Laxman Utekar and the actor will be seen in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The news related to the film has increased the enthusiasm of the fans for a long time. Meanwhile, the actor's look from the sets of Chhaava has gone viral.

Vicky's picture from the set of Chhaava goes viral

In the viral pictures, Vicky Kaushal is seen in a beige outfit with a red cloth tied around his waist. He is wearing a garland around his neck and wrists. To fit into the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the actor has grown a long beard and mustache. Besides, his hair also looks longer. The actor's viral look from the set has increased the excitement of the fans a lot.

The film is based on the life history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Director Laxman Utekar had said that he is keen to show the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on the big screen. 'We have seen many films on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but no one knows how great a warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was, or what his contribution was towards the Maratha Empire and Maharashtra,' said the filmmaker. The story of the film is based on the Marathi book by Dr. Jaisingrao Pawar, which describes the events and achievements of Sambhaji's reign. The film will showcase the pride and courage of the Maratha Empire as well as the personal and political challenges faced by Sambhaji.

About the film

Chhaava: The Great Warrior is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, and is expected to release in 2024. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the role of Sambhaji's wife Yesubai in the movie. This will be yet another film, where Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing a real-life character after Sam Bahadur, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Sanju.

