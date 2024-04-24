Preity Zinta joins Sunny Deol in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, drops BTS pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lahore 1947 also stars Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

After six long years, Bollywood diva Preity Zinta is all set to make her comeback to the silver screens. On Tuesday, the actress dropped a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her next, Lahore 1947. In the first photo, Preity shared a picture of the clapper board with the details of the latest shoot of the scene. In the next one, she clicked a selfie with the director of Lahore 1947, Rajkumar Santoshi. ''On set for Lahore 1947,'' Preity wrote along with the post.

See Preity's latest Instagram post:

Lahore 1947 also marks the reunion of Preity and Sunny after many years. Earlier, the duo have worked together in films like Farz, Bhaiyaji Superhit, and Here: Love Story of a Spy.

Earlier, global star Ali Fazal joined the stellar star cast of the film. As per a recent report the makers of Lahore 1947 have set up a refugee camp for the shoot. ''Rajkumar Santoshi has a certain palette and vision in mind for the scenes. This shoot will be different from the ones that have been canned by Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir is certain that the director will run with his vision, and his role will be relegated to that of a producer alone. The first day of shooting is February 12. This week, the team will be working on the logistics,” Mid-Day reported quoting a source.

For those late to the story, the film is produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. This is the first time Aamir and Rajkumar Santoshi have collaborated after Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

