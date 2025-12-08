Vande Mataram became pulse of the nation, a mantra across the world, says Rajnath Singh in Parliament Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is the demand of the time to return Vande Mataram to its glory as it was marginalised post Independence and did not get the justice it deserved.

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday addressed the special discussion in Lok Sabha on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' and said the national anthem became the pulse of the nation and a mantra across the world. While speaking at the Parliament Winter Session in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said,"In 1906, India’s first flag was designed, and Vande Mataram was written at the centre of that flag, which was hoisted in Bengal for the first time. In August 1906, a newspaper titled Vande Mataram was also launched to raise public awareness. This was the time when Vande Mataram was not just a word, it was a feeling, a source of motivation, and a poem…"

“It is the demand of the time to return Vande Mataram to its glory. Vande Mataram was marginalised post Independence and did not get the justice it deserved,” Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha.

Saying that Vande Mataram is complete in itself, Rajnath said various attempts were made to make it incomplete.

Rajnath Singh also added that Vande Mataram was not limited to Bengal as it was used from east to west, and not just in India, people outside India also used to chant it.