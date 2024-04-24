Aamir Khan makes debut on Kapil Sharma's show, reveals reason behind skipping award ceremonies | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix last month.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has finally arrived on actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. The makers of the new shows shared a new promo on social media of the upcoming episode featuring Aamir, becoming the latest celebrity to grace the show. In the clip, the Dangal actor is seen shedding light on several topics including his absence from award shows. When Archana Puran Singh asked the actor about the reason behind not attending the award ceremonies, the actor wittingly replied, ''Time is precious, use it wisely.''

See the promo:

''Ab hogi comedy ki dangal with the one and only Aamir Khan. Dekho #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8 pm sirf Netflix par,'' reads the caption of the post. In the episode, Aamir will also be seen revealing amusing anecdotes about his family life, including his children's not greenlighting his choices.

One particularly memorable moment in the promo showcases when Kapil Sharma teased Khan about his iconic scene in the film PK, where he appears naked with only a radio. Sharma quipped and said, "PK mein Radio ki frequency zara si idhar udhar ho jaati toh saara broadcast wahin ho jata.''

On the work front, Aamir Khan is producing Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also part of the film. Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

For the unversed, The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on Netflix on March 30. Netflix releases new episode every Saturday at 8 pm on the streaming platform. So far, four episodes have been aired on Netflix with the guests including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, team of Amar Singh Chamkila and most recently siblings Vicky and Sunny Kaushal.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his daughter Shora stepping into his profession | Deets inside

Also Read: Malayalam actors Aparna Das, Deepak Parambol get married in Kerala, share pics on social media