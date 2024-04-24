Malayalam actors Aparna Das, Deepak Parambol get married in Kerala, share pics on social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol are popular names in the Malayalam film industry.

Malayalam actors Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol are now married. The two had an intimate wedding on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, that took place at Guruvayoor temple in Kerala. Taking to Instagram, Aparna jointly with her official photographer shared a couple of posts featuring pictures and videos from her special day. In the pictures and videos, Deepak can be seen wearing a white dhoti while Aparna opted for a traditional saree with embroidered green blouse.

In another video doing rounds on the internet, the groom is seen tying the sacred Kumbala thali on the bride's neck. In the video, the duo can be seen surrounded by their close friends and family members.

Aparna Das and Deepak Parambol's career at a glance

Aparna made her acting debut with the 2018 release Njan Prakashan alongside Fahadh Faasil. She rose to fame with the comedy drama flick Manoharam, which also featured Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role.

Apart from these, she has also worked in several big projects including Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, which was also her Tamil film debut. Some of her other films include Dada, Priyan Ottathilanu, Secret Home and Aadikeshava. Her upcoming projects include Arjun Ashokan starrer Anand Sreebala, which went on floors in February this year. The film also stars Saiju Kurup, Siddiqui, Aju Varghese, and Dhyan Sreenivasan in important roles. It is directed by Vishnu Vinay and is touted to be a thriller.

On the other hand, Deepak entered the Malayalam film industry with Malarvaadi Arts Club. However, he shot to fame recent release Manjummel Boys. Some of his other popular flicks include Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu, Kannur Squad, Christopher, D Company, Thattathin Marayathu, and Thira.

