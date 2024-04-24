Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about his daughter Shora stepping into his profession | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been regularly posting pictures and videos of his daughter, Shora Siddiqui, on Instagram.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's stellar acting prowess and powerful screen presence, have made him one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema. The father of two daughters, Shora and Yaani Siddiqui, has recently been in the news for his turbulent relationship with his wife Aaliya. In the Indian film industry, it is quite common for the star kids to follow the same path as that of their parents. In a recent chat with Times of India, Nawaz opened about the same and talked about his daughter Shora and her plans to join the film industry.

Talking about his daughter stepping into his profession, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor told TOI, "I want Shora to follow her dreams. She is 13 and is all set to pursue performing arts. I have enrolled her into an acting school. I want her to be a trained actor if she wishes to take up acting professionally. Acting is an art and it helps to be prepared.''

am there for her and will always support her in every way possible, but just that isn't enough. I will even take her to the best acting schools and workshops. If you want something badly, you need to put your best foot forward and do it with all your heart,'' he added.

Nawazuddin on professional front

On the other hand, the actor was last seen in Haddi, which was released on ZEE5. He has a handful of projects in his kitty including Navaniat Singh's directorial Noorani Chehra. Apart from this, he is also filming Adbhut, Bole Chudiyan, Section 108, and Lion Calling. He will next be seen in The Maya Tape and Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds.

