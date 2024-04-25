Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell in Mahadev betting app case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actress Tamannaah Bhatia

In the latest development in the Mahadev betting app case, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been summoned by Maharashtra's cyber cell. She has been summoned in relation to the promotion of the sister app of Mahadev betting app named Fairplay. The actress has been asked to appear on April 29. Tamannaah has been summoned for questioning in connection with the illegal streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s last year's edition on Fairplay app. Viacom had suffered a loss of crores of rupees due to this streaming.

Actor Sanjay Dutt was also summoned in this connection on April 23 but did not appear due to being out of the country. Sanjay Dutt had demanded the cyber cell to give him the next date and time to record his statement.

Earlier this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) made its ninth arrest in connection with the probe into the money laundering case into the alleged illegal operations of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application, allegedly involving politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.

In December last year, Dubai Police detained Ravi Uppal, one of the two prime accused in the Mahadev online betting app case. He was detained in Dubai by the local police based on a red notice issued by Interpol at the behest of the ED.

Meanwhile on the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in a Malayalam-language action drama flick titled Bandra alongside Dino Morea and Dileep. She has several big projects in her kitty including Aranmanai 4, also starring Sundar C and Raashii Khanna in key roles. It will release on May 3.

Apart from this, she will also feature in John Abraham-starrer Vedaa. Scheduled to hit the big screens in July this year, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh. Tamannaah also has Stree 2 and Ashok Teja's directorial Odela 2 in the pipeline.

