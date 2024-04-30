Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters arrested from Haryana's Nuh after brief encounter

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Lawrence Bishnoi

Nuh: The Haryana Police has arrested two shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following a brief gunfight Nuh, police said on Tuesday. The shooters were apprehended in Palla village within the jurisdiction of the Nuh Sadar police station.

A joint team of the Gurugram Special Task Force (STF), Nuh Police and Counter Intelligence of the Delhi Police Special Cell were involved in the encounter.

Bishnoi is a dreaded gangster who has dozens of cases registered against him. He is currently in jail for various crimes. The criminal who has been involved in crimes like murder and extortion. Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Shooter was wanted in criminal case

According to the officials, one of the shooters sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is presently receiving medical treatment at a community health centre (CHC) in Nuh. Additionally, the police revealed that the shooter was wanted in connection with a criminal case in Rohtak.

Further investigation is underway.

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother wanted in Salman Khan firing case

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi wanted in the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on April 14. Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the firing at Salman Khan's house a few hours after the incident through his Facebook profile. Anmol Bishnoi is reportedly living in Canada and keeps travelling to the US and other nations.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus after threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. The actor was also authorised to carry a personal firearm and has also acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

(With ANI inputs)

