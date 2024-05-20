Himachal Pradesh BJP files complaint with EC against Congress after Kangana Ranaut alleges stone-pelting

Follow us on Image Source : X/@KANGANATEAM Kangana Ranaut addresses a public meeting in Kaza of the Mandi parliamentary constituency in the presence of Jairam Thakur and Ravi Thakur.

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India, alleging that Congress workers pelted stones at a procession led by Mandi MP candidate Kangana Ranaut. The incident reportedly occurred in the Kaza area of Lahaul & Spiti district. BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut addressed the media, stating, "Our vehicles were attacked, and stones were thrown by Congress workers during a violent protest they organized. It seems they have realised their defeat and are now resorting to street violence. Two of our party workers were seriously injured. It is very sad to see them stoop to such levels."

Election Commission involvement

The BJP has urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against those responsible for the attack. The party claims that such acts of violence are detrimental to the democratic process and demands` strict measures to ensure the safety of their candidates and supporters.

Condemnation and call for peace

Kangana Ranaut condemned the alleged violence and called for peaceful campaigning. She expressed her dismay at the aggression shown by political opponents and emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum during elections.

Injuries reported

According to Ranaut, the attack resulted in serious injuries to two BJP workers. The party is providing medical assistance to the injured and has highlighted the need for increased security during campaign events.

Response from Congress

As of now, there has been no official response from the Congress party regarding these allegations. The Election Commission is expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate action based on its findings.

Also read | ED alleges foreign funding for AAP from eight countries, submits report to Home Ministry