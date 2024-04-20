Lawrence Bishnoi's man to carry out 'major incident' in Mumbai, unknown caller informs Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police said on Saturday they had received a threat call from an unknown person who claimed noted ganster Lawrence Bishnoi's man was going to carry out a major incident in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police said the unknown caller claimed Lawrence Bishnoi's man was going to come to Mumbai and carry out a major incident. Significantly, the call was initially picked up by the Mumbai Police control room, which then contacted the local police station regarding the incident.

“After the call, the Mumbai Police control contacted the local police station," the Mumbai Police said.

Meanwhile, in other news, a 20-year-old youth has been detained for booking a cab from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Friday. According to Mumbai Police, the accused, identified as Rohit Tyagi, hails from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Sharing details of the incident, police said that the accused had booked a cab in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi from Galaxy Apartment, the house of actor Salman Khan, to the Bandra Police Station.

"When the cab driver reached Galaxy Apartment at Salman Khan's house and asked the watchman there about the booking, the watchman, who was stunned at first, immediately informed the nearby Bandra Police Station about the booking," said police.

Acting on the same, the Bandra Police of Mumbai interrogated the cab driver and tracked the information about the person who booked the cab online.

The police further said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had booked the cab in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi as a prank. The police registered a case against the accused and arrested him in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was thereafter brought to Mumbai and presented before the court, after which he was sent to the custody of Bandra Police for two days.



READ MORE | Salman Khan Firing Case Updates: Shooters to remain in police custody till April 25

​READ MORE | Salman Khan case: Both accused who fired outside actor's home arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj



