Salman Khan case: Both accused who fired outside actor's home arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj, says Mumbai Police

Image Source : INDIA TV/X Arrested accused and Salman Khan

Salman Khan case: In a major development in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Tuesday said it has arrested two accused from Gujarat's Bhuj.

According to the Crime Branch Sources, the names of the two arrested accused are Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21).

"Both the accused shooters are from Bihar's West Champaran. Cases like theft, chain snatching are already registered against them," they added.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had released the pictures and CCTV footage of the two suspects who opened fire outside the residence of the actor on Sunday (April 14).

The Bandra Police of Mumbai registered a case against two unknown persons under Section 307 of IPC and Arms Act. The police registered the case based on the statement of Salman Khan's security guard.

Case transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch

The case of firing outside Actor Salman Khan's residence was transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch. More than 10 teams of Mumbai Crime Branch were involved in the investigation.

Earlier on Sunday morning, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house leading the police to enhance security around his residence and launch a search for the accused.

According to the police, the two shooters fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area at around 5 am and fled from the spot.

Salman Khan resumes work after gunshot incident

On Monday two days after the firing outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment, the actor was spotted leaving his residence and probably heading to resume his work. The actor was seen coming out of the residence amid tight security.

