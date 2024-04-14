Maharashtra CM Shinde speaks to Salman Khan hours after firing incident outside actor's home

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (left) and Salman Khan (right).

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde spoke to actor Salman Khan on Sunday hours after a firing incident took place outside his home in Mumbai. After holding discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Shinde suggested increasing Khan's security.

Earlier in the day, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house early in the morning leading the police to enhance security around his residence and launch a search for the accused, an official said. The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

