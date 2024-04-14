Sunday, April 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra CM Shinde speaks to Salman Khan hours after firing incident outside actor's home

Maharashtra CM Shinde speaks to Salman Khan hours after firing incident outside actor's home

Earlier in the day, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house early in the morning leading the police to enhance security around his residence and launch a search for the accused.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Mumbai Updated on: April 14, 2024 12:40 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (left) and Salman Khan (right).
Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (left) and Salman Khan (right).

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde spoke to actor Salman Khan on Sunday hours after a firing incident took place outside his home in Mumbai. After holding discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Shinde suggested increasing Khan's security.

Earlier in the day, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house early in the morning leading the police to enhance security around his residence and launch a search for the accused, an official said. The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

ALSO READ | Watch: First visuals of CCTV footage at Salman Khan's Bandra home show two accused on bike

ALSO READ | Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra's Galaxy Apartment, Mumbai Police investigates

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement