Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra's Galaxy Apartment, Mumbai Police investigates

Gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan's house in Bandra early morning. At 5:00 am, an unknown person was riding a bike and fired a shot in the air and rode away. Police are now investigating the case and searching is on. On the balcony of the first floor of Galaxy Apartment in Salman Khan's house, he often waves to the fans on the occasion of Eid. A spot of bullet fire was found near the AC installed on the wall next to it. The crime branch and forensic team too reached the spot.

Mumbai Police is busy searching for the accused. At present there is no news of anyone being injured. Police have increased security at Salman Khan's residence. On the other hand, an FIR has been registered against unknown attackers at Bandra Police Station. DCP has also reached the spot.

This is not the first time, Salman Khan has been threatened. He has received several death threats. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had prepared a plan before to attack the Bollywood superstar through his henchmen. Bishnoi's most important pawn and gangster Kala Jathedi's mentor Naresh Shetty is the person who was entrusted with the plan to kill Salman Khan.

Apart from this, gangster Sampat Nehra had also camped in Mumbai for several days so that Salman Khan could be targeted. Not only this, but the notorious gangster Kala Jathedi also stayed in Mumbai after absconding. All these gangsters used to live in the Vaasi area of ​​Mumbai at different times.

Once when Lawrence Bishnoi was in custody he spoke to the media saying he would assassinate the Bollywood actor. Currently, the special cell is questioning Lawrence about the letter which has the names of Salim Khan, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Moose Wala and 'LB' aur 'GB'. It reads, 'Salim Khan, Salman Khan, bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in the third instalment of Tiger. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film. Tiger 3 was praised by the audience and critics. The film brought in good numbers at the box office. The action thriller is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth film in Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe.

